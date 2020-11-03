Chin’ono Arrested Again Over Claims Chief Justice Malaba Interfering With His Trial

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested over Twitter claims Chief Justice Luke Malaba was interfering with his case.

Chin’ono was arrested July this year over claims of inciting public violence against government.

He was finally granted $10 000 bail after languishing in remand prison for 45 days.

The scribe is now accused of creating tweets claiming the country’s top most judge was seen at the Harare Magistrates’ Court during the time he (Chin’ono) was seeking to be granted bail.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights director, Roselyn Hanzi confirmed the arrest saying the charges against the fearless scribe emanate from a tweet he posted claiming on the day he appeared in court in July seeking bail, Malaba was seen leaving the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

“Lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have just been advised Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested by Harare Law and Order officers,” Hanzi said.

“He is charged with violating section 182(1)(a) or (b) of Criminal Code. Allegation is he tweeted ‘On day of bail hearing CJ was seen leaving court in light of what has been said by judges what does this say’.”

ZLHR spokesperson Kumbirai, “Our lawyer Gift Mtisi has located Hope at Harare Central police. Police are detaining him overnight and they are charging him with contempt of court.”

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi could neither deny nor confirm Chin’ono’s arrest.

“I’m not sure about that let me check,” Nyathi said.