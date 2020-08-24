Chin’ono Denied Bail Again

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

JAILED Hopewell Chin’ono was Monday denied bail again by Magistrate Ngoni Nduna who said the journalist’s intention was to remove Zanu PF from power, a task that remains pending.

He was arrested last month and is facing charges of inciting public violence.

The magistrate also felt that Chin’ono’s earlier bid for bail was only meant to bring “bad publicity” on the state of the country’s prisons.

“He (Chin’ono) said when he was brought to court, he was not aware of the conditions at both the (Harare) Remand and Chikurubi prisons. He said this was not raised in his previous application,” the magistrate said.

“It is wrong to say this was not raised. What he has done is to bring up additional information to what he raised earlier. His arguments did not support his bid for release on bail but were meant for bad publicity.”

Chin’ono was also seeking bail citing the July 31 demonstrations had passed with no violence being recorded.

However, Magistrate Nduna disputed this.

“Basis for the call of the protest was meant for the fall of Zanu PF which has not happened. So, it will be wrong to say 31 July was a non-event. The violent demonstration remains pending. The date is only a day this was set to commence. The demonstration is still pending. Bail is hereby denied.”

Chin’ono is expected back in court on September 1.