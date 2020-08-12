Chin’ono, Ngarivhume Being Kept In Leg Irons

Chin'ono, in front, with Ngarivhume in leg irons at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison

By Staff Reporter

INCARCERATED journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume are spending most of their prison time in leg irons.

A picture above shows that the two activists who were arrested last month in Harare on charges of inciting public violence are most of their time kept in leg irons under constant prison officers’ watch at the heavily fortified Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

They have been denied bail at the High Court, but the continued incarceration has brought international condemnation.

Their lawyers have raised objections at the way the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officials are ill-treating the two, denying them access to food from outside prison and meeting legal representatives in privacy.