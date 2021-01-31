Chin’ono Turns To Music To Push Through His Anti-Corruption Drive

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

TARGETED journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has free-styled a new musical track, ‘Them Loot/Vanoba’ chastising corruption which is rife and on the increased in government institutions.

The freestyle track comes at a time when the scribe is on crusade against graft in the country, which is crippling public institutions and worsening the country’s economy and ordinary people’s suffering.

In his latest musical track, Chin’ono bluntly tells holders of public offices whom he says ‘have no purpose’ as they are there to simply loot.

He adds there is poor service delivery in the country due to corruption.

The lyrics go as;

“Hospitals no medication them loot

Ghetto youths no jobs them loot

No water to drink in townships them loot

They have no sense of purpose them loot

The elderly dying with no medication them loot.”

In a post on Twitter, the scribe appealed to producers to help him ‘sing looters out of town’ which award winning UK based producer, Jusa Dementor hastily heeded to.

However, his anti-corruption drive has not been welcomed by the authorities and in the past six months has spent nearly 80 days incarcerated at the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

He has three separate cases before the courts and was only released from remand prison last week after his latest arrest on 6 January on charges of publishing falsehoods on his social media pages, an accusation he vehemently denies.

He is also on bail on charges of inciting anti-government protests on social media ahead of the #July31 anti-corruption demonstration and obstructing the ends of justice in November.

Find me a good music producer, we must sing AGAINST LOOTERS and sing them out of town!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1rMcSORsaY — Hopewell Chin’ono #NoToLooters (@daddyhope) January 31, 2021