Chinotimba Assigned New Portfolio To Lure Foreign Investors

OUTSPOKEN Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba has been appointed by the combative war veterans to be their political commissar with the sole purpose of luring foreign investors to Zimbabwe.

The appointment was announced Wednesday by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson, Chris Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa, who also doubles up as Zanu PF’s national spokesperson, was speaking in Harare at the launch of New Vista Investment Trust. According to the former freedom fighters’ chairperson, the trust is a “special investment project” to woe foreign investors to Zimbabwe.

Mutsvangwa said Chinotimba was appointed to his new portfolio to drive the investment project as he would use his influence in Parliament to lure investors to Zimbabwe.

“Because of the energy, which is required for our New Vista Investment Trust, we have reorganised our leadership. We feel that Cde Chinotimba is going to discharge that role because he is also in Parliament,” Mutsvangwa said.

“It requires a lot of liaison between Parliament and investors because the laws in which investors would want to put money in Zimbabwe come from Parliament.

“Cde Chinotimba, you have got your work cut out. We would want you to have a lot of influence in the investment committee of Parliament. You shall be tweaking laws in Parliament to make sure that they are friendly to investors. Do not forget our friends who supported us during bad times, the Chinese and the Russians.”

Mutsvangwa added: “Your office must be an inviting door for all investors regardless of which country they come from and you already do that, but you must also pay particular attention to those who have been our friends.”

Accepting the new task, Chinotimba said: “I am very honoured to be given this position and I will work with everyone in all the provinces to make sure that everything goes according to plan. My door is open for everyone.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been running with the mantra; “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”, but investors have shunned investing in the country due mainly to the government’s failure to implement key economic and political reforms, high-level corruption, a weak local currency, and a bad human rights record.