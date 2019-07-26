Chinyengetere completes FC Platinum return

Rodwell Chinyengetera has failed to make the grade in South Africa

REIGNING Premier League Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere has completed a return to Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum just seven months after leaving the club to join South African side Baroka FC.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder who last season retained the Soccer Star of the Year gong rejoins the Zvishavane side on a six month loan deal ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed Chinyengetere’s imminent return to local action subject to receiving his international clearance from the South African club.

“Yes its true, we’ve have finalised with Baroka a loan deal for Rodwell Chinyengetere’s return. The only thing left now is the international clearance and once that is done, we will be able to register him for the slots that are currently available,” said Chizondo.

Chinyengetere was FC Platinum’s stand-out player last season, where he netted 17 goals in their successful title defence.

The industrious attacker claimed the Golden Boot and was also crowned 2018 Soccer Star of the Year for the second successive season.

Chinyengetere has however, struggled to nail down a first team jersey at Baroka although he is expected to be a valuable addition to FC Platinum ahead of the start of their CAF Champions League campaign next week.

FC Platinum begin their campaign in this season’s CAF Champions League with a tricky preliminary round stage one match away to Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi.

The Malawian side is coached by former Warriors and Dynamos coach Callisto Pasuwa.

The first leg matches are set for August 9-11 and the return matches will take place two weeks later from August 23-25.

The winner will then face either Simba of Tanzania or UD Songo of Mozambique in the first round.

FC Platinum will be hoping that Chinyengetere will make an immediate impact at the club which has recently been hit by the departure of four key players in Ali Sadiki, Godknows Murwira and the Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis.

Sadiki has moved to Kabwe Warriors of Zambia while the Moyo twins have joined Chippa United in South Africa with Godknows Murwira retracing his footsteps to Dynamos on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Meanwhile the platinum miners will be hoping to keep their winning momentum when they make the trip to Harare for a date against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday. Three matches have been postponed because of the Warriors commitment in the African Nations Championships in which they date Mauritius in Port Louis the weekend.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League weekend fixtures

Saturday: Chapungu v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro)

Sunday: Mushowani Stars v ZPC Kariba (Trojan Mine), Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery)

Postponed matches: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo)