Chinyengetere Joins Makepekepe

By Sports Reporter

TWO-TIME Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere has joined CAPS United following the expiry of his contract with FC Platinum.

The experienced Chinyengetere was voted the best player in the domestic league in 2017 and 2018 before leaving the country to join the South African side, Baroka FC.

He later retraced his roots to the Zvishavane club – FC Platinum.

Chinyengetere (33) has now set his sights on a move to the capital, Harare after agreeing to terms with CAPS United.

He becomes Makepekepe’s first big signing in this window period, but the club is battling to convince some of its stars to stay due to financial problems.

There has been an exodus of players at CAPS United due to financial challenges, but the club’s leadership is said to be making frantic efforts to retain some key players as well as bringing in some reinforcements.

Chinyengetere is one of seven senior players that have left FC Platinum after their contracts expired at the end of last year.

The other players include, Warriors midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Petros Mhari, Donald Dzvinyai, Ralph Kawondera, and Stanley Ngala.

Kawondera has since signed for Dynamos while the duo of Ngala and Kutsanzira was unveiled at Highlanders.

Madzongwe is set to complete a move to Bulawayo Chiefs while Mhari is yet to join a new club, amid reports that the FC Platinum management has moved to offer him a new deal.