Chinyoka Wins 2020 Old Mutual Harare Marathon

By Makanaka Masenyama

VETERAN long distance runner, Jonathan Chinyoka showed why is widely regarded as one of the country’s top runners after romping to victory in the 2020 edition of the Old Mutual Harare Marathon held at Old Georgians Club in Groombridge Sunday.

Chinyoka won 42. 2km men’s race in 2hrs 19mins 34sec while the women’s race was won by veteran runner Olivia Chitate, who successfully defended her title after finishing in 2hrs 48mins 52sec.

Chinyoka beat several high profile log distance runners who graced the prestigious race, finishing ahead of Prosper Mutwira, by almost a minute, with the latter crossing the line in 2hrs 20min 35sec.

Defending champion, Lynos Muchena, finished third in 2hrs 22min 30sec.

Chinyoka said he was happy with the win as it meant his preparation efforts did not go in vain.

“I am feeling very happy because I prepared for this marathon which I managed to win and I am also preparing for upcoming marathon events” said Chinyoka

“I wish could get sponsorship so that every time I run, I do very well, “added Chinyoka.

Chiedza Chokore and Ethel Bangiso came second and third respectively in the women’s race.

The 21.1km women’s race was won by Rudo Mhonderwa who finished ahead of Melody Shumirai with Emilia Mukumbatu in third place.

Misheck Sithole, Moses Tarakino and Calistas Nyamutsita dominated the male field respectively in the 21,1 km race.

The 10km women’s race was won by Rumbidzai Janhi, Lana and Tafadzwa Chidede. The veteran’s category was won by long distance runner Mike Fokorani while the male category in the 5km fun run race was won by Israel Murimi in 25mins 30sec.

The Old Mutual Harare Marathon, which is the most lucrative race on the local calender saw the 42. 2km, 21.1 km and 10 km winners walking away with $ 12 000, $5000 and $3000 respectively.