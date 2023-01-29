Chipezeze happy SA’s Magesi gave him new lease of life

Spread This News

By sowetanlive.co.za

Zimbabwean international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze says he’s content about playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with Magesi and believes the club’s project has potential.

After Baroka’’s relegation from the DStv Premiership, Chipezeze was released by Bakgaga but the 32-year-old was given a new lease of life by Magesi.

“It has been great because it’s an opportunity that came along and I took it,” said Chipezeze about his time at Magesi so far.

“In life, you have to face challenges and if you don’t face challenges you don’t prosper in this game.

“That’s why when the chairman and the CEO came knocking, I said I’m happy with the project. We are building something special,” he said.

With the NFD season at the halfway mark, Magesi are in ninth place with 19 points. It’s fair to say that they are punching above their weight as they strive to retain their status in the league. Chipezeze says the team has a good blend and the players are determined to make a name for themselves.

“The boys are pushing, they want to make a name for themselves, you’ll see what Magesi is capable of doing, and I’m just excited.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the past and now the blend that we have of experience and youth, is good,” Chipezeze said.

Magesi are under the leadership of Clinton Larsen, who joined this month as a coach with Jackie Ledwaba as assistant. Chipezeze said the chemistry between the coaching team is good.

“The relationship has been good, it’s normal in football to get new coaches here and there. The relationship between the technical team and staff has been great. We say if we’re divided we fall, but if we are one then things will go according to plan,” he said.