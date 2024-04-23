Chipinge herdsman sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two cousins

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

A 52-year-old herdsman was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Chipinge Magistrates Court on two counts of indecent assault and a single count of rape.

The accused, who was employed at the complainants’ households, lured the two cousins to his homestead where he assaulted them.

“On the 17th of March 2024, the accused person went to the complainant’s place of residence where he was employed as a herd man. He asked the two complainants, one aged 12 and the other aged 13 to come with him to his homestead to collect some maize cobs and watermelons.

“Whilst at the accused’s residence he asked the complainants to enter into his bedroom before he pulled out his manhood, fondled their breasts and rubbed his manhood on them”, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

After 5 days the accused went back to the complainant’s home and asked the 12-year-old to accompany him to his homestead where he then raped her.

“On the 23rd of March 2024, the accused person asked the 12-year-old complainant to accompany him to his homestead. She went with her three-year-old cousin. The accused person asked the complainant to enter into his bedroom where he fondled her breasts before he raped her”, said NPA

He was arrested when the complainant’s aunt found one of the cousins in the accused bedroom.

“The matter came to light when the complainant’s aunt found her in the accused person’s bedroom. The aunt later interrogated her and the complainant confided in her leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment each for the first and second count.

“He was sentenced to a further 20 years imprisonment for the third count. Three years were suspended. The accused person will serve 20 years effective,” added NPA.