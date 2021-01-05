Chipinge Orphanage Receives Festive Goodies From Diaspora Insurance

Spread This News











Felix Matasva

MT. SELINDA, CHIPINGE – Child oriented organization Hope for Kids Wednesday handed over Z$55,000.00 worth of groceries donated by Diaspora Insurance to Daisy Dube Children’s home in Mt. Selinda, Chipinge in Manicaland province.

The groceries were bought through proceeds donated by a United Kingdom and South Africa based Diaspora Insurance as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts in Zimbabwe. The company also donated groceries to other charity organisations in other Zimbabwe provinces and in South Africa and Zambia.

Diaspora Insurance is the provider of the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan which covers people in diaspora and their families back home within 13 African countries.

The United Church of Christ (UCCZ) run Daisy Dube Children’s Home which is the biggest referral centre for Chipinge District social welfare is located near the famous Chirinda natural rainforest at Mt Selinda Hospital.

The assortment of groceries which were donated includes cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice, washing soap, tea bags, dried kapenta and mazoe orange crush.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Hope for Kids Director Misheck Mlambo praised Diaspora Insurance for defying the odds by helping vulnerable children through its corporate social responsibility despite negative implications induced by Covid-19 pandemic to most businesses.

” As it is general practice and good ethics for profit making organizations to plough back in the community, most companies are not practicing it. It is commendable that Diaspora Insurance is an exception despite that revenues of most businesses dwindled in the wake of the global pandemic.

“I applaud Diaspora Insurance for donating Christmas groceries for less privileged children in Chipinge. Hope for Kids got a direct sponsorship whereby Diaspora Insurance directly paid money for groceries to Gains Wholesale hence we selected this home as one of the recipients,” said Mlambo.

Matron of Mt Selinda Hospital and Daisy Dube Children’s Home, Juliet Chifamba expressed gratitude for the donation saying it came at the right time when there were rampant food shortages.

“We thank Diaspora Insurance and Hope for Kids for recognizing our children’s home in these trying times. The children had a bleak Christmas as the hospital managed to buy a few items but with this donation they are now assured of a cheerful New Year celebration.

A 16-year-old inmate, Tatenda Mashava who is yet to finish her ordinary level exams at Mt Selinda High School thanked the Diaspora Insurance for the donation.

“I would like to express deep gratitude to Diaspora Insurance for this donation. Sometimes we go to school without eating breakfast due to food shortages but with this donation will be able to have some food before we go to school.

“When we excel in our studies, I pray that we will not forget to support vulnerable children like what our elders at Diaspora Insurance have done,” she said.

Daisy Dube Children’s home Administrator Prince Munjira also expressed gratitude over the Diaspora Insurance donation saying the hospital is incapacitated thereby negatively affecting the operations of the orphanage.

CEO of Diaspora Insurance, Mr Jeff Madzingo said that they have chosen to support vulnerable groups in Manicaland through Hope for Kids in order to cushion the less privileged against the effects of Covid-19.

“In the run up to Christmas we asked our clients to nominate deserving charities for support. We ended up with over 200 charities. Hope for Kids which is run by Mr Misheck Mlambo was nominated by Ms Pamela Mariga based in UK and they won the live raffle for Mutare & Manicaland region. Hope For Kids opted to handout the goodies to Daisy Children’s Home based in Mt. Selinda, Chipinge.’’

“We just wanted to make someone smile this Christmas and we are happy that the goods reached the intended beneficiaries ahead of the pending cyclone Chalane,” added Madzingo.