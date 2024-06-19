Chipinge serial rapist jailed 133 years

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A 62-year serial rapist from Chipinge, Daniel Chauke has been slapped with a 133 years jail term for raping seven women including some elderly aged over 70.

Chauke was found guilty after a full trial which ran on a continuous roll from 10 to 14 June 2024.

Chauke who also faces several murder counts will however serve 60 years effectively as his sentences will run concurrently.

He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the first count.

On the second count, he was jailed for 15 years.

He was sentenced to 20 years each for counts three to seven and the first four counts will run concurrently with the seventh count.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Chauke raped a woman (69) who was coming from her field on the 3rd of April 2022.

It was proved that he approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property at his house.

“He hit the complainant once on the right cheek causing her to fall.

“He tied her hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he committed the offence,” the court heard.

It was proved that Chauke committed six more similar offences involving a 60-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman between July 2022 and April this year.

He is yet to face murder trial.