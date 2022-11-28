Chiragwi appointed substantive Ngezi Platinum coach

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have appointed Takesure Chiragwi as their substantive head coach, taking over from former Zimbabwe international Benjani Mwaruwari, who was dismissed towards the end of last season.

The Mhondoro-based side confirmed in a statement on Monday that Chiragwi was handed the job on a full-time basis after he led the Mhondoro-based side to a fourth-place finish in the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

He also won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s Coach of the Month accolade for November after a strong finish, to finish above Bulawayo giants Highlanders in the race for the top four.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Takesure Chiragwi as Ngezi Platinum Stars’ substantive Head Coach. Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach, wherein the team finished 4th in the 2021/2022 season,” read the Ngezi Platinum Stars statement.

The former Caps United left-back, who was given the job on an interim basis when the club parted ways with former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari in July, becomes the sixth coach at Ngezi in a space of five seasons.

Other coaches who have been dismissed by the platinum-based miners include Clifton Kadurira, who led them to the Premier Soccer League, Tonderai Ndiraya, Dutchman Elroy Akbay and Rodwell Dhlakama.