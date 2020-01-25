Chiredzi man slits boy’s throat, sucks blood from wound

By Tonderai Saharo

A Chiredzi man allegedly used a knife to slit the throat of a 15-year-old herd boy and sucking blood gushing from the wound.

Wonderful Manjoro is also accused of killing another villager in cold blood a week before the knife incident.

Chilling details of the incident were revealed during Manjoro’s trial before a Masvingo court.

He appeared before High Court judge Justice Mawadze facing one count of murder and another one of attempted murder.

Court heard that Manjoro, who is from village 25 under Chief Sengwe, committed the crimes a few days after returning to the village from neighbouring South Africa.

Prosecutor Mukai Mutume told the court that Manjoro first pounced on the now deceased Stephen Chikuchani, who was aged 37 when he met his death on the night of 18 June 2015.

Court was told he ambushed the now deceased as he came from a beer drink and stabbed him several times on the chest and he died on the spot.

The lifeless body of Chikuchani was discovered a few hours later by passers-by while one Beauty Aleck, a villager who testified in court, said she had earlier seen Munjoro trailing the now deceased.

Ten days later, the court heard, Munjoro attacked Onias Chibhombise, 15, who was herding cattle in the community grazing lands and used an okapi knife to cut the teenager’s throat.

As if that was enough, court was told, Manjoro proceeded to suck blood from the wound before he disappeared into the bushes.

Chibhomise was found bleeding profusely by one Amos Chinherera who rushed him to Mhlanguleni clinic where he received medical attention while the matter was reported to the police.

One Constable Muzangwa immediately attended to the scene and managed to track some prints of a pair of sandals and it led him to Manjoro’s homestead leading to his arrest.

After he was arrested, police conducted an identification parade and he was positively identified by witnesses from both cases.