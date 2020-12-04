Chiredzi MDC Alliance Councillor In Court For Invading Sugarcane Farm

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

AN MDC Alliance councillor in Chiredzi has appeared in court facing allegations of invading and trying to forcibly evict three newly resettled A2 sugarcane farmers from their land in the area.

Councilor Gilbert Mutubuki (27) is jointly charged with seven other party members, Simeti Justice, Cleopatra Marwa, Catherine Chitovole, Jabulani Mudaviri, Emson Chiwara, Walter Magwanzi, and Alpa Mazire.

They are facing public violence charges.

Mutubuki is also a senior member of the MDC Alliance youth assembly.

The accused denied the charges when they appeared before a Chiredzi magistrate this week and were remanded out of custody to 8 December.

They are being represented by Martin Mureri.

The state said the MDC Alliance members unlawfully and forcibly disturbed peace, security and order of the public by singing whilst holding machetes and logs.

The court heard the group demanded the eviction of Siyakhi Mundungehama, Patrica Chudo and Morgan Chipomo from their farms before destroying the farmers’ property.

Court was told that on 30 July last year, the group had a meeting at a local bar and agreed to remove A2 farmers from section 13 in Triangle.

The opposition party members then proceeded to farms number 145, 36 and 35 and caused commotion.

In denying the charge, the group said they were never at the said farms on the day and are facing fabricated charges as the farmers were known Zanu PF supporters who want to fix Councillor Mutubiki because of his political affiliation for being a member of the MDC Alliance.