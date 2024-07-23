Chirundu Border to undergo facelift; Consortium of Zim companies to provide US$66million under BOOT scheme

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CHIRUNDU One-Stop Border Post is set to undergo a major facelift estimated to gobble US$66.8 million following the signing of a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Chirundu Border Consortium.

This Tuesday, the cabinet heard that the envisaged upgrade and modernisation of the border between Zimbabwe and its northern neighbour, Zambia, will usher in immense economic benefits.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere announced the approval of the agreement to spruce the point of entry and exit.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Public Private Partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Chirundu Border Consortium on the upgrade and modernisation of the Chirundu One Stop Border Post, as proposed by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Prof. Mthuli Ncube.

“The Project will be implemented under the Build, Operate, Own and Transfer model over 20 years,” said Muswere.

According to the agreement, Chirundu Border Consortium, a Zimbabwean registered company, will be responsible for renovating existing border post buildings and infrastructure, constructing new buildings, weigh bridges, roads and parking lots.

The contractors are also expected to enhance and integrate Information Communication Technology Systems (ICTs) into the border post’s operations, improve traffic processing systems and construct staff housing.

“In line with government policy of promoting a private sector-led economy, Chirundu Border Consortium will fully provide the required funds to cover the estimated project cost to the tune of US$66.8 million.

“The improvement of the Chirundu Border Post will bring immense economic benefits to the country, including the following; it will complement the improved efficiency at the Beitbridge Border Post and the upgraded Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway.

“This will enhance the movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred along the North-South Corridor. The improved connectedness of Zimbabwe to the region will position the country to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area resulting from Zimbabwe moving goods much faster in the region than before,” he said.

The Chirundu initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for surrounding communities.