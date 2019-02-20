Chisora calls out Joseph Parker ahead of comeback fight

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has called out New Zealander Joseph Parker for “war” ahead of their likely clash in a headline fight in London in April.

Chisora is poised to face former WBO heavyweight champion Parker on April 20 at London’s 02 Arena, the venue of his last fight where he lost to fellow Brit, Dillian Whyte.

Chisora was beaten via an 11th-round knockout to Whyte in his last fight in December, but the 35-year-old veteran is determined to make a winning return to the ring after confirming he had no plans to retire from the sport.

The Harare-born boxer’s professional record from 38 fights is 29 wins (21 via knockout) and nine losses, while Parker’s after 27 fights is 25 wins (19 via knockout) and two losses.

“I’m hungry to get back in the ring again. I will be back with new armoury. I’m ready for WAR,” Chisora told hayemaker.com, while announcing his new coach Dave Coldwell, the former trainer of retired British boxer Tony Bellew.

“I’m hearing Team Parker have been calling my name, that’s easy to do when you’re on the other side of the planet.

He added: “WAR Chisora is ready, I’m preparing for battle with whoever believes there are ready for WAR if Team Parker wants to take on this challenge.”

Parker is eager to fight Chisora as the 26-year-old New Zealander plots his path back towards world title contention after consecutive defeats in the UK last year against Whyte and British world champion Anthony Joshua.

British heavyweight Derek Chisora has begun training with Dave Coldwell at his base in Rotherham after cutting ties with long-term trainer Don Charles.

“People know by now that I don’t like to do things the conventional way,” said Chisora.

“This is a new direction for me. I’m excited to be working with Dave Coldwell. I’m learning every day, I’m buzzing.

“Dave has done amazing work with my good friend Tony Bellew and his other boxers. I’m hungry to get back in the ring again, I will be back with new armoury I’m ready for WAR.”