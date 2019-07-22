Chisora pummels, leaves Polish challenger gasping for oxygen

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora proved once again that he still has plenty left in the tank after leaving his Polish opponent Artur Szpilka requiring oxygen following a brutal knockout in the second round of their heavyweight collision at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

Chisora landed two huge right hooks that had Szpilka out on his feet in London, before another devastating blow sent the Pole crashing to the canvas, much to the delight of the fervent British crowd.

Chisora’s celebrations were temporarily cut short as attention turned to Szpilka’s well-being.

Medics ran to his aid and after a few anxious minutes, he returned to his feet – unsteady but to huge applause.

But this was to be Chisora’s night as his stunning win certainly breathes yet more life into his rollercoaster career.

The 35-year-old just won’t go away and another big fight is on the horizon, with New Zealander Joseph Parker likely to join the party next.

“I’m 35, I still feel like I’m 16,” Chisora told Sky Sports after the fight. “I still want to fight in the big fights.

“As long as the British people support me like this, I’ll continue to fight.

“I like a fight, I love it, I can’t get enough of it. We want to try get Joseph Parker here. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

The victory against Szpilka was Chisora’s second on the trot since beating Albanian Senad Gashi via a unanimous points decision in his comeback fight in April.

Chisora’s KO overshadowed the actual main event, which saw Dillian Whyte dominate Oscar Rivas to become the interim WBC heavyweight champion.

The win means Whyte must have a fight in place for the title by the end of May 2020.

Whyte, who beat Chisora last year has been the No.1 contender for over two years with no hint of him fighting titleholder Deontay Wilder in the near future.

But he changed that on Saturday.

“We’ll see,” Whyte said in his post-fight interview.

“This is boxing. A lot of things get said, and not a lot happens. We will see.

“Mandatory can mean I’m waiting another 600-700 days. Let’s see.”