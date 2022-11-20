Chisora reveals how he’ll celebrate if he beats Tyson Fury

Spread This News

By Boxing Social

LONDON: Derek Chisora has revealed how he’ll celebrate if he is to beat Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout on December 3 in London.

Chisora is vowing to finally get a win against Fury at the third attempt.

In an interview with BT Sport, Chisora was asked what his next move will be if he reigns victorious at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to which he gave a simple answer.

“Go home. Do the same thing I do everyday. Go home and just chill. Winning or losing there’s only one place you’re going to go afterwards, and that’s home. You chill, and then, from then, you know exactly what you’re going to do.”

Chisora clearly isn’t thinking past his upcoming world title challenge when it comes to future plans for his career. He resides in Finchley, London, where he moved to as a teenager from his native home of Mbare, Zimbabwe. Chisora also owns a farm located just outside of north London, where he sometimes likes to relax after fights.

‘War’ Chisora has landed his trilogy with Fury following a win over Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in July, coming out the victor by split decision and claiming his first win in almost three years.

His last and only world title fight came in February 2012 when he challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight crown in Munich, Germany. The Ukrainian would win by a wide points decision.

Chisora went on to win five of his next six fights before being stopped by ‘The Gypsy King’ in their rematch in November 2014.

Desperate to come out of ‘retirement’ before the turn of the year, Fury had previously tried to make legacy-defining fights against Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, but landed on the trilogy with ‘Del-Boy’ – a fight which many fans have already given him the win.