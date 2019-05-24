Chitembwe bullish ahead of stern Hwange test

By Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe has expressed confidence in his charges’ ability to maintain their dream start to the season when they face Hwange in a potentially feisty Castle Lager Premiership at the Colliery stadium this Sunday.

Makepekepe have won six of their first eight matches in addition to one draw and a solitary loss to be perched at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on 19 points.

The highflying Harare football giants will be hoping to prove their championship credentials when they face Hwange at their Colliery cauldron which has in the past proved to be a very difficult hunting ground for visiting teams.

Hwange started the season on a high after winning five of their first six matches but will head into the CAPS United match at the back of two successive defeats against Chapungu and Black Rhinos.

Only Chapungu have beaten Hwange at the Colliery this season while Yadah, Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds stumbled.

Chitembwe, whose team’s only defeat of the season so far also came against Chapungu at home, said he was unfazed by the challenge posed by Hwange despite their positive start to the season.

“It has never been difficult for us to go there and win but looking at Hwange this time, I think they have a very good team and the results that they have posted show that they have done some serious work,” Chitembwe told reporters during his weekly Press conference on Thursday.

“They also look to have a very solid team defensively and are conceding fewer goals and at the same time, offensively they seem to be scoring more goals. So, that tells you of the amount of work that has been put in and we are looking forward to the match. I’m sure we have also done our small part in terms of trying to go out there and come back home with a very good result,” he said.

The CAPS boss, who is aiming for his second league title with CAPS United after masterminding the team’s success two years ago said he was pleased with the clean bill of health in his squad as it has allowed him the opportunity to work on other aspects of his team’s tactics.

“We’ve been very fortunate and blessed in the sense that we’ve not had any serious injuries and we are very happy from that aspect. We’ve been working on a lot of aspects, the tactical and technical, more so at this stage of the season where you work more with the way you want the whole team to play. We’ve seen more coordinated movements and I think we are very happy with what we have achieved so far in terms of the preparations,” Chitembwe said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Herentals v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), Yadah F FC v FC Platinum (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), TelOne v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)