Chitembwe disappointed as PSL rookies Bikita Minerals stun CAPS United

By Sport Reporter

CAPS United were shocked to a 1-0 defeat by new boys Bikita Minerals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played Thursday afternoon at Rufaro stadium.

Makepeke were outclassed by The Lithium Boys who opened the scoring account of the match in 27 minutes thanks to technically gifted Chris Makambira who bustled his way into the box before placing the ball in the left bottom corner.

Bikita Minerals made several attempts to double their lead but it was of no avail as Godknows Murwira was providing the much-needed cover for Makepeke.

The second half was a game for both sides but poor finishing in the final third cost Makepeke.

“It was a decent performance but we didn’t get the result we wanted considering our performance from the last game.

“Overall I’m disappointed with the performance but it’s part of the game,” said CAPS United head coach during a post-match interview.

Bikita Minerals coach Saup Chaminuka saluted his boys for a good performance, lamenting that he has assembled a special group which is hungry for results.

“It is a game I think we did send a message that we are in the Premier League, these boys are just a special group of players considering the little time we have trained together they are doing well.

“We prepared for all the 18 games during pre-season and now it’s time for execution,” he said.

After playing two league games, Bikita Minerals remains unbeaten and they will have another big test on Monday when they host Dynamos on Monday at Sakubva Stadium.