Chitungwiza man arrested for demanding Mnangagwa’s removal from power at bus terminus

President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour after he was inaugurated at a local stadium on 4 September 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images)

By Staff Reporter

A Chitungwiza man, Blessed Mhembere, 22, has been arrested after he allegedly mobilised people to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.

Mhembere according to Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR) is being charged with subverting constitutional government and now awaits his court appearance.

He is being represented by his lawyer, Freddy Masarirevhu.

The suspect is accused of moving around a bus terminus at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza mobilising people to “remove President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF political party from power.”

“For allegedly doing so Mhembere was apprehended and charged with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(A) of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act and with incitement to subvert a constitutional govt as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform Act),” said the lawyers.

He is also accused of having asked those with guns to bring them along as he can use them.

This is a crime akin to but less serious than treason and attracts a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if one is convicted.