Chitungwiza man dies during sex with a hooker

By Darlington Gatsi

An inquest has been launched into the sudden death of a 46-year-old Chitungwiza man while having sex with a hooker, police revealed this week.

The tragic incident occurred last Thursday (November 3) when Denis Chikabura went to Petronella Musanda’s residence in Zengeza 5 soliciting for transactional sex.

While in the act, Chikabura had difficulties in breathing, leading to froth and blood coming from his nose.

Musanda informed the deceased’s young brother, Tirivangani Chikabura, who then ferried him to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

“A report was made at ZRP Zengeza and the scene was attended by the ZRP Zengeza team led by Number 062476H Sgt Vukomba contactable on 0772 492 007. No visible injuries were noted on the deceased’s body,” reads a preliminary report

“At the scene there was a blanket, two pillows with some blood stains and these were taken to ZRP Zengeza as exhibits. The deceased was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary number 976/22 for post mortem.”