Chitungwiza Mayor Arrested

By Staff Reporter

POLICE Monday arrested Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko on criminal abuse of office charges.

Information ministry spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the arrested Monday evening.

“Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been arrested. He is being charged with abuse of office,” said Mangwana.

The arrest of Maiko follows the on-going police detentions of Harare councillors and senior council officials on charges of illegal selling the municipality’s and state land.

Among those arrested is the former Harare Herbert Gomba and housing director Addmore Nhekairo.