Chitungwiza Mayor Recalled, Says He Doesn’t Regret Siding With Chamisa

By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Chitungwiza mayor and Ward 7 councillors Lovemore Maiko for supporting his rival, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), leader Nelson Chamisa.

Maiko was notified of his recall as mayor and ward 7, St Mary’s councillor through a letter sent to him by the acting town clerk Evangelista Machona, that also had a letter attached from the Local Government Minister July Moyo dated March 1, 2022.

“Kindly be advised that we are in receipt of the attached letter from the minister of local government and public works, honourable J.G Moyo dated 1 March 2022 informing council that you have been expelled from your party, the Movement for Democratic Change (T),” the notice reads.

“In view of the above, kindly be advised that you are no longer a councillor for Ward 7 and the ward is now vacant with effect from 2 March 2022. Please ensure that you surrender any property that belongs to the council and the acting chamber secretary through the audit manager,” it reads.

“Allow me to extend my profound gratitude for the valuable contribution you have rendered to the municipality during your period as a councillor or mayor,” the notice further reads.

Maiko confirmed having received the letter and said that he is not even surprised as this is something he was expecting.

“These days recalls are now being done on the basis that you are no longer an MDC member; this has been happening for a long time now and there is nothing surprising about this. I was elected under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa and that is why I am being recalled, it is something that I knew was coming and despite all that I will continue serving the people which is my community that elected me to office,” Maiko said.