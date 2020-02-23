Chitungwiza Municipality ordered to pay $631k to former employees

By Mary Taruvinga

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality, which was embroiled in a legal fight with 89 former employees, has been ordered to pay them $631 887.27.

The order was issued by High court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda recently, who also slapped the municipality with costs of suit.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record, and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the defendant (Chitungwiza Municipality) must pay the sum of RTGS$631 887.25 to the plaintiffs. The defendants to pay costs of suit,” read part of the order.

The former employees filed summons for provisional sentence seeking to compel Chitungwiza Municipality to pay the outstanding balance.

This was after the municipality defaulted to the agreed instalments which were based on three deeds of settlements.

“The plaintiff’s claim is based on three Deed of Settlement executed by Chitungwiza Municipality and its legal representatives and dated 22 October 2019, 22 October 2019 and 9 July 2019. In terms of the document an amount of RTGS$631 887.25, together with the interest at the rate of five per centum per annum is payable to Mboko T.G. Legal Practitioners Trust Account,” read part of the summons.

The workers told court that despite demand, the municipality filed to pay the balance.

This prompted them to approach the courts for a remedy.