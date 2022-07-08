Chitungwiza shootings victim sues police

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has notified police of their intention to sue for damages after its officers shot and injured two innocent people during a fire exchange with an armed robber in Chitungwiza two weeks ago.

The shooting took place on June 27 at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza.

ZLHR said they are suing for unlawful and negligent shooting of Pamela Muchazorwei.

Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the ZLHR said the shooting by the police was a violation of human rights and unlawful for using guns in public.

“On behalf of Pamela Muchazorwewa, we have notified the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of our intention to sue for damages which she suffered as a result of her unlawful and negligent shooting on 27 June.

“We told police that the use of guns in the circumstances constitutes a disproportionate use of force, which unnecessarily endangered the lives of members of the public.

“ZRP’s actions constitute gross human rights violations in terms of the Constitution and international law, particularly the right to human dignity, the right to personal security and the right not to be subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment (section 53),” said ZLHR.

According to the police, on June 27, detectives approached a suspect, Dennis Madondo, who immediately drew out a firearm, an Airgun pistol, from his jacket and took aim at the cops.

The officers reacted by firing warning shots into the air before later firing towards Madondo, missing him in the process.

Madondo dropped his gun and fled towards a getaway vehicle, an unregistered red Honda Fit, and sped off.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said after about an hour, it emerged that the bullet, which missed the suspect, had hit Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei.

The two sustained serious injuries.