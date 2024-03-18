Chivayo an angel – says Fantan after wife, mother receive cars on his birthday

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FLAMBOYANT businessman Wicknell Chivayo Sunday gifted cars to Zimdancehall producer Dj Fantan’s wife and mother.

This was a birthday gift for the artist who received a top-of-the-range car in February.

Expressing his gratitude after his wife and mother received their cars Sunday, Dj Fantan posted a video on social media praising Chivayo describing him as his angel from God.

“Mwari anotuma ngirozi dzake pano pasi but ngirozi hadzife dzakauya dziri mumapariro. Mune vanhu varimo munomu, maangels aMwari (we are living amongst angels who are human beings).

“Angel yangu inini yandanga ndakamiririra nguva yese iyi ndiVaChivayo, komborerwai (Chivayo is my angel I have been waiting for, be blessed),” Fantan said.

Fantan was given a US$90 000 worthy Benz GLE350d 4matic by Chivayo for supporting the ruling party Zanu PF.

Chivayo wrote on his social media accounts saying he was not sure what to give Dj Fantan for his birthday therefore, he decided to bless his mother and wife with cars.

“Iye Blaz wamunoti Fantan uyu Pane andiudza kuti nhasi ibirthday rake… Zvino ndomuitirei ko? Akazo roora here ? The last time i heard he was divorced (I heard it is Fantan’s birthday, what can I do for him? Is he now married?)

Kana ainaye Mukadzi pamberi pa Mwari ini handione hangu paine chakaipa kuti Mukadzi wake aitewo ka Benz C class kaye keku ma 30 thousand uye na ivo Amai vake ava vaka muzvara vacho muzuva ranhasi ivo vane kodzero yeku parka kaAqua mu yard mavo (If he is married his wife deserves a Benz C Class worth US$30k, the mother who gave birth to Fantan also deserves an Aqua.”

Since January, Chivayo has splashed over US$5 million on high-end vehicles for artists instrumental in ensuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral triumph last year.