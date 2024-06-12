Chivayo claims Artificial Intelligence used to clone his voice in leaked audio, labels Chimombe, Mpofu overzealous extortionists

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

shadowy businessman begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness

SHADOWY businessman Wicknell Chivayo has denied ownership of leaked audios in which he claims to have captured President Emmerson Mnangagwa and reveals his corrupt dealings some of which involve top government officials.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Chivayo dismissed their authenticity and blamed the development on his business colleagues, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who claim he duped them of millions of US dollars last year.

Chivayo laid into his “partners,” calling them overzealous extortionists and struggling briefcase businessmen.

“I categorically refute, deny and dismiss with contempt, recording the voice messages in question, I have never, at any material time, recorded the alleged voice messages, neither have I transmitted such to anyone,” said Chivayo.

“I therefore unequivocally distance and totally dissociate myself from these unauthentic voice messages.

“I have reason to believe that these recordings were generated through sophisticated technology, all with the fraudulent intention of creating false alarm and despondency.”

His two colleagues Chimombe and Mpofu are currently seeking redress and payment amounting to over US$10 million for a deal that has sucked in Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials Priscilla Chigumba and Utoile Silaigwana.

“I categorically deny having any business relationship with these two illiterate individuals or concluding any dealings.

“These two failed, struggling briefcase businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are merely overzealous extortionists and fraudsters who solely rely on opportunistic delinquency as a means of survival.

“I have not, whether personally or through any of my companies, been a party to a contract with the ZEC, Department of Immigration or the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as insinuated in the manufactured voice messages.”

RELATED:

Having torched a storm within Zanu PF for claiming capture in the first audio, Chivayo said its production was the work of political players out to tarnish Mnangagwa’s image.

Mnangagwa is already gearing up for a fight within Zanu PF in a bid to retain his seat for an unconstitutional third term.

Added Chivayo: “The fake voice messages, coupled with previously circulated fraudulent documents on the same subject, are cluttered with political innuendos and undertones.

“The shadowy intention of these despicable claims is to discredit and soil the image of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, the First Family and the legitimacy of the Second Republic after its resounding victory in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

“I do not hold or exert any influence or control over the President, the First Lady, the First Family, Government officials or any public entity. I am an ordinary card-carrying member of ZANU PF, which I proudly support.

“I hereby express my deep regret and profound apology to the esteemed office of H. E. President E. D. Mnangagwa, the First Lady, the First Family and any office or public official that these fake voice messages may have adversely affected or drawn into disrepute.”

Chivayo had much recently been allowed into Mnangagwa’s inner circle from which he has reportedly benefited.

His company is the only licensed entity to distribute Star Link, while he has enjoyed uncontested tenders over the past years.

The multimillion-dollar Gwanda Solar project which should have been operational by now, is yet to see the light of day.

Parliamentarians who recently toured the project expressed regret and disappointment.