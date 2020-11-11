Chivhu mom beheads four children, sets home on fire

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

IN a shocking incident, a Chivhu woman Wednesday beheaded her four children and proceeded to set the house on fire before handing herself over to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

‘’The ZRP is currently attending to a report in which a woman beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in Highview suburb, Chivhu. The woman then surrendered herself to the Police.”

It is not the first incident involving a Zimbabwean woman committing the heinous acts on her own biological children.

In 2013, a Headlands woman fatally poisoned her three children – aged seven, four and three – and threw their bodies into a well before committing suicide.

Enia Jinjika of Village 4A in Zambara, also attempted to torch a Toyota Starlet belonging to her husband, Happiness Mhonda (38).

Last year, a 26-year-old Masvingo woman forced her one-year-old child to drink a poisonous concoction before ingesting the poison herself which led to her and her child’s death.

This followed a domestic dispute which she had had with her husband.