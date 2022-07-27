Chivhu woman who beheaded her four children to be mentally examined, trial delayed  

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A CHIVHU woman, Emelda Marizanhi (31) who beheaded her four children in 2020, Monday had her trial postponed to October 24 to allow her to be mentally examined.

Marizanhi, through State lawyers, was instructed to be examined by two doctors first before commencement of her trial.

The trial was due to start Wednesday, but it emerged that she was seen by one doctor.

High court judge, Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, said she should see another doctor.

“Your record does not contain the one report from the medical practitioner, the matter cannot proceed today because the letters are crucially needed for the matter to proceed,” Manongwa said.

“Those records will determine whether you are fit to stand trial or the state of mind you were in when you committed that offence.”

Marizanhi allegedly killed her four children in cold blood following a domestic dispute with her husband.

The children were aged nine, five, three and one. She was arrested the same day in November 2020 after handing herself over to police.

Marizanhi allegedly tied her two eldest children with a rope before she knived them to death. She then grabbed the younger ones and cut their throats, almost beheading them.

Marizanhi went on to set her house on fire, burning two of the children beyond recognition. The other bodies of the other two children were retrieved from the house unburnt.

Marizanhi then drank poison in a suicide attempt, but was rushed to hospital after she surrendered herself to the police.