Chiwenga Blocks Release Of Marry’s Medical Affidavit

By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare court Monday heard that Marry Mubaiwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife is failing to get medical affidavits to show the court as doctors fear the former army General.

This was revealed by Marry’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa while seeking postponement of a case in which she is accused of assaulting her for child minder on grounds that the former model was too sick to stand trial.

Prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa had demanded that Marry tenders a medical condition to confirm her condition but she could not produce any.

Mtetwa said it has been difficult for her client.

“We are quiet happy that we can remove her bandages so that you can see the wounds. The state cannot make sensitive comments on the accused person who is not well. The insinuation that she is well can be cured by the removal of her bandages from arm and her thigh to prove she is in pain and was operated on the thigh and left hand.”

“The doctors are fearing her powerful husband. The accused person has absolutely nothing to gain for feigning illness. She is anxious to have this matter concluded,” she said.

Mtetwa had asked for two more months but Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa ruled that she comes back to court on October 6 2021.

He said then the court can determine whether to postpone the trial again or not depending on her condition.

Mupeiwa also ordered doctors attending to Marry to release the medical affidavits or they will be held in contempt of court.

“It is in the interests of the accused, society and justice. The order is given that she be examined and prepare a report, “Mupeiwa ruled.

Marry is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga when he he critically ill in South Africa.

She is also accused of forgery and fraud after she unlawfully formalised her union with the Vice President when he was bed ridden.

She faces another charge of money laundering.

The National Prosecuting Authority also accuses her of assaulting Delight Munyoro her children’s minder after her fallout with Chiwenga when she went to see her children at school.

She is yet to stand trial on all charges as she has been critically.

Marry is also going through divorce with Chiwenga and the matter has stalled due to poor health.