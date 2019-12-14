Chiwenga ‘died’ many times on twitter, says Mnangagwa

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga “was killed several times on social media”.

The controversial State Vice President was taken ill in China some four months ago.

He spent nearly all the time receiving treatment in the Asian country’s hospitals.

Before his Chinese stay, he also sought treatment in South Africa and India.

The former military commander’s chronic ailment and complete disappearance from the public eye fuelled speculation his condition had deteriorated to a point of death.

But addressing delegates at the 18th annual National People’s Conference in Goromonzi, Saturday, Mnangagwa said he and government colleagues have lost count of how many times Chiwenga was “died”.

“We want to thank God for giving us back our Vice President Chiwenga,” Mnangagwa said.

“On social media, we have lost count of how many times he died; he used to die every time but he is with us today. I hope you have seen him all,” he said.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa also condemned those who say negative things about the ruling party on social media.

“The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises, within the country and those on twitter and other social media platforms.

“Let them tweet whilst we are ruling,” said the President.