Chiwenga Places Kwekwe, Hit By India Covid Variant Under 2-Week Lockdown

By Costa Nkomo

VICE PRESIDENT and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has announced the government has imposed a two-week locked down in Kwekwe after the deadly Indian Covid-19 variant was detected in the gold mining city.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Chiwenga said: “The Genomic Sequencing done by the viral strain in Kwekwe detected the presence of B. 1.617.2 strain. This is a sub-species of the strain that was first identified in India.”

“The last case was on 14 May 2021. The Ministry (of Health) put up measures to control the spread of the disease in Kwekwe.

“Further measures being taken are: Health Education continued. Local lockdown of Kwekwe district for two weeks effective 21 May 2021.

“This entails curfew running from 7 pm to 6 am. No visitors to all boarding schools and all-day schools to observe Covid-19 school protocols. Opening of business hours run from 8 am to 5 pm. All bars, drinking places, beer halls, and bottle stores to be closed.”

The government also banned all public gatherings, including weddings, church services will funerals must be supervised by government health authorities and not more than 30 people should gather.

“Travellers (passing) through Kwekwe are strongly advised as little as possible stay (in the city) during the next two weeks,” Chiwenga added.