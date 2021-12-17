Chiwenga Testifies Against Wife

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Thursday came face-to-face with his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa for the first time after almost three years following their nasty fallout.

Chiwenga took the witness stand at the Harare Magistrates Courts to nail Mubaiwa on charges of forging his signature to formalise their marriage.

He arrived at the courts escorted by three top-of-the-range vehicles and entered the courts’ building using an entrance reserved for magistrates, evading scores of journalists gathered.

Chiwenga gave his evidence in a closed court following a magistrate’s ruling that position as the country’s vice president does not allow him to talk about his private life in an open court.

However, speaking to journalists after court, Beatrice Mtetwa, the lawyer representing Mubaiwa said Chiwenga did not say anything warranting camera proceedings.

“There was nothing privately said which is not in the public domain,” she said.

“Chiwenga was in court from 11 am and left around 3:30 pm. The in-camera thing was just a reference to his position.”

The state said it will call two more witnesses.

Chiwenga and Mubaiwa are going through a divorce at the High Court.

Meanwhile, all witnesses who have testified said Mubaiwa signed the marriage certificate as alleged by the state.

The marriage officer, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, who was the chief magistrate at the time of the alleged offence, said the wedding never took place.

The judge said he cancelled the unsigned marriage certificate four days after he visited Chiwenga’s residence.

Other witnesses, under cross-examination, said Mubaiwa never signed the marriage certificate, and that they never interacted with her directly.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube is presiding over the matter and it continues on January 17 next year.