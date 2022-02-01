Chiwenga To Grace World Wetlands Day Celebrations In Masvingo

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni – Masvingo Correspondent

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga is expected in Masvingo Wednesday where he will be the guest of honour at this year’s World Wetlands Day celebrations being held in the ancient city.

Chiwenga will be accompanied by under fire Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira and other yet to be named high ranking government officials at Njovo Wetlands in rural Zezai village.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Masvingo Publicist Officer, Brian Makani said the day is set aside to commemorate the positive use of wetlands and educate those that live around these swampy areas.

“On this day we celebrate the fruitful preservation of wetlands. Commemorating this day each and every year gives us a platform to continuously educate each other on the importance of wetlands and their positive impact to lives and climate change,” Makani said.

Wetlands are also regarded as carbon sinks as they help in trapping of carbon dioxide in the air.

The celebrations will run under the theme: “Wetlands Action for People and Nature.”

This year’s focus is on the need to ensure sustainable and preservation of wetlands for the benefit of both people and the environment.

Njovo wetland has attracted collaboration from Forestry Commission and World Food Program, a partnership which now benefits hundreds of villagers in the area providing income generation opportunities to locals.

Projects being implemented courtesy of the wetland includes; market gardening, fish farming and poultry.

The world wetlands annual event was launched in 1971 during a convention on the preservation of wetlands in Iran.