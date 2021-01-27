Chiwenga To Preside Over Burial Of Fellow Comrades

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga will Wednesday return into the public spotlight and is expected to preside over the burials of three top government officials at the National Heroes Acre in Harare who succumbed to Covid-19.

Foreign Minister Subusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services boss Paradzai Zimondi died last week and were declared national heroes.

However, Chiwenga, who also doubles as the health minister, was last week forced to take a break feeling unwell with George Charamba, the presidency spokesperson confirming the acting president was ordered to take a rest President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he looked “worse for wear” following the deaths of some relatives and associates who succumbed to Covid-19.

Last week, Mnangagwa had takeover the burial proceedings of former deputy minister Morton Malianga and Manicaland provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba at the National Heroes Shrine.

The government was also forced to issue a statement dismissing reports that Chiwenga had been flown to China for medical treatment after testing Covid-19 positive.

It also warned the media and social media users to stop peddling unverified reports as they created “alarm and despondency”.

Nick Mangwana confirmed Chiwenga would preside over Wednesday’s burials.

“The burials of our three departed National Heroes will take place from 0900 (on) 27 January 2021. The Acting President, Chiwenga will preside,” he said.