Chiyangwa Hints He Is Set For New Promotion In Zanu PF

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

CONTROVERSIAL Zvimba South MP Phillip Chiyangwa at the weekend disclosed he was poised for elevation to a powerful position within the governing Zanu PF party.

The business tycoon-cum-politician went on to warn his political detractors of a major surprise, hinting that a pronouncement of his elevation to an influential post or office would made soon come.

Chiyangwa, who is also a Zanu PF Central Committee member, made the claim amid calls for unity among Zanu PF functionaries during an inter-district meeting held Saturday at Trelawney Tobacco Training Centre in Zvimba South.

“There are some people who hate me, but let me tell them they will soon be in for a big surprise because my bosses are soon going to announce my promotion. How will they take it?” he said without elaborating further.

However, Chiyangwa added: “Let us have unity of purpose and desist from undermining each other, but to protect one another as fellow cadres.”

Speaking at the same event, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland West implored party members to keep abreast with the Zanu PF constitution, commonly referred to as the “Green Book.”

He also called for unity among party members following serious fissures after the Zanu PF last December held internal elections, across the country whose results are being strongly contested by losing candidates.

“Internal elections should not cause divisions as if we are contesting with opposition parties. Otherwise, we will not realise our goal of five million votes for the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) in 2023,” said Ziyambi.

Delegates were urged to rally behind new Zvimba district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson, Goodluck Bywell Mbiri and create cell and district structures.