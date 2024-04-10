Cholera cases decline in Zimbabwe, 10 out 63 districts now cholera free

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

The Cabinet has announced that the number of new cholera cases has declined in Zimbabwe with 10 districts having been declared cholera free.

Giving updates at a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the government is impressed with the response that has been given to the epidemic since 2023.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with cholera since the first case was recorded in Chegutu in February last year.

To date, the country has recorded about 600 suspected cholera deaths and 87 laboratory-confirmed deaths.

“Cabinet informs the nation that incidences of new suspected cholera cases continue on a downward trend, with ten districts having been declared cholera-free,” said the minister.

The cholera-free districts include Nyanga, Chimanimani, Makoni, Mwenezi, Kwekwe, Gokwe North, Chirumanzu, Matobo, Umzingwani and Binga.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora however said government will continue to monitor all gatherings

to avert the spread of cholera and other diseases.

The government expressed gratitude to church leaders and communities for their cooperation during the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 63 districts in all 10 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023.

According to the latest official statistics, as of April 8 2024, a cumulative total of 31 391 suspected cholera cases and 3 920 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported to date.

The outbreak has also spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts.

Last year Zimbabwe declared cholera a national disaster after cases skyrocketed.

In January this year, the government launched a door-to-door oral vaccination campaign against cholera.

The campaign is being held in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are also other health stakeholders actively participating to curb the spread.

The cholera vaccination campaign in Zimbabwe is targeting 2.3 million people, aged one year and above, covering all districts in the country.