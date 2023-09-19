Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe, trolls her musical catalogue: ‘Shawty career is non-existent’

IOL In typical Chris Brown fashion, the R&B star has fired back at singer Tinashe after she expressed her regret at featuring the controversial Brown on her 2015 single, ‘Player’. “We all wanted it to be, like, this big moment, this big single,” she said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show last week.

She then seemed to go on to blame the decision to feature Brown on her record label, RCA Records. “So I feel like in (RCA Records’) mind, they were like, ‘You need the support’. And he was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. “And to me, I was like, ‘Well this is a pop song. So I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it’. That doesn’t compute to me. But I don’t know!”

On Saturday, Brown responded to Tinashe’s remarks by commenting on a post by No Jumper on Instagram “Name five Tinashe songs or die… everybody dead.”

He then added: “She full of dat evil. Shawty career is non-existent. What’s more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and not one of us could save her career.” On Sunday, Brown reposted two Instagram Stories from Joyner Lucas where the rapper showed support for Brown. “N***** be secretly fans behind closed doors and listen to @chrisbrownofficial music just as much as we do, but then go on a political hate campaign and take the position of bashing the n****.

“SMH these are the same people who advocate against bullying and being treated fair, but then wanna sub bro and smear him in front of the world. I ain’t gonna watch it go down no more and not step in front of every bullet.” Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023