Chris Rock faces backlash for pandering to white people in new comedy special

Spread This News

IOL Chris Rock’s latest stand-up special “Selective Outrage” has been causing quite a stir on social media since it premiered on Netflix in a highly marketed live global streaming event on Sunday. The new stand-up special comes almost exactly a year after Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Rock across the face at the Oscars.

Seemingly still smarting from the incident, Rock used the new special to launch a fierce attack on Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Among the 58 year old’s most brutal jabs was his reference of Smith’s latest project, “Emancipation”, a movie in which he plays the role of an enslaved man. “I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped,” Rock quipped.

He also poked fun at the couple’s widely publicised issues of infidelity: “His wife was f****** her son’s friend. Now, I normally would not talk about this s***, but for some reason, these n***** put that s*** on the internet. “I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down.” But it was his joke about fighting in front of white people that seemed to rub people up the wrong way. “You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people,” he said at one point.

“Chris Rock makes comedy for white people who have a Black friend,” tweeted @kyla_lacey. @whostye wasn’t impressed, either. “Chris Rock said “you don’t fight in front of white people”, but had no issue calling a black woman a b**** in front of white people, negatively commenting on black women’s hair in front of white people, or letting white people use the N-word around him smh yo.”