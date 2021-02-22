Christian Denomination Pleads With Authorities Not To Steal Covid Vaccine

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) executive has pleaded with authorities not to steal Covid-19 vaccines and to provide enough information regarding any risks associated with the medicines.

In a statement Sunday, ZHOCD secretary general Reverend Kenneth Mtata said as a faith based group, they hoped the life-saving drug would be allowed to help arrest the scourge and usher in for more long-term rehabilitation of the health sector and recovery of the economy.

“The ZHOCD recognises and appreciates the efforts of the Government of Zimbabwe to source vaccines in the midst of a depressed economic environment and continued international isolation.

“It is our prayer that the vaccines will not be stolen and privatised but will be used for the most vulnerable frontline workers.”

He also urged the government to share more information on the risks involved when one gets a dose.

“There is contradictory information floating around regarding the efficacy of the various vaccines,” he said.

“We are imploring the government to give information regarding any risks associated with taking the various vaccines so as to allay the fears of the citizens.”

The ZHOCD leadership also called upon the government to solicit the cooperation of all its citizens and key stakeholders towards the co-creation of such a post-Covid-19 recovery strategy on the basis of a holistic national reimagination through a broad-based and inclusive national dialogue.

“Since our economy is largely informal, we are calling upon the government of Zimbabwe to share plans of how to help businesses recover from the losses incurred due to these protracted lockdowns,” Mtata said.

“We seek to send words of encouragement to all the citizens of Zimbabwe in this time of anxiety from the words of Psalm 46:1-5 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Last week government, rolled-out its vaccination programme after receiving 200 000 doses from China.