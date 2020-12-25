Christmas Cheer: Gweru Visually Impaired Receive Groceries From Diaspora Insurance

Spread This News











By Midlands Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom and South Africa based Diaspora Insurance Thursday donated Z$55,000.00 worth of groceries to The Blind Community in Gweru, Midlands.

The company also donated groceries to other charity organisations in other Zimbabwe provinces and in South Africa and Zambia.

Diaspora Insurance are the providers of the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan covering people in the diaspora and their families back home which covers 13 African countries.

The spokesperson for The Blind Community at the groceries’ handover ceremony said, “We want to profoundly thank Diaspora Insurance for the love you have shown to us today. 2020 has been very difficult for us due to the unprecedented global Covid-19 pandemic we’re currently experiencing. We appreciate your sacrifice in helping us, The Blind Community in Zimbabwe. May the Lord bless you for all your good deeds.’’

The Blind Community was nominated by Ms Leatitia Taruvinga of St. Albans, U.K. and was one of winners out of 200 charity nominations. In the week preceding Christmas Day, Diaspora Insurance ran a Festive Cheers and Giveaways campaign wherein they asked their clients and wider community to nominate deserving charities in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.

Councillor Godfrey Giwa who is a Patron of The Blind Community co-ordinated the sourcing of groceries worth Z$54,998.61 from Gains Wholesale, Gweru and the actual distribution.

Speaking after the distribution of the goods which was officiated by the Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe, the Patron said, “He was very thankful to Diaspora Insurance helping the needy with all the grocery items which gives them a Christmas to remember. As you can see all the recipients are very happy and overjoyed’’

The Mayor said that the groceries would guarantee The Blind Community beneficiaries a joyous and memorable Christmas. “Diaspora Insurance’s unexpected gesture gives the City’s marginalised blind community some hope and sense of belonging. It is indeed commendable that during these challenging and difficult times Diaspora Insurance reached to the disadvantaged and have brought tangible joy to the lives of the beneficiaries. We thank you Diaspora Insurance for being a responsible corporate citizen” he added.

Speaking from UK, the Diaspora Insurance Executive Director, Dr Sibert Mandega stated that he was overwhelmed by the impact of the company donations were having. He added, “We have always been guided by culture of fairness and helping the needy as a company and our flagship product, the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan is community intervention solution to an age-old social problem. We are very happy that the grown exponentially over the years with nearly US$1,000,000.00 in settled claims.”

The Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan is offered on a guaranteed acceptance with no medicals on application or on claim and pays out cash up to US$20,000 within 24 hours of receiving proof of death. Diasporans from up to 13 countries can cover themselves and their loved ones back in their home countries. Being cash based, the cover is completely flexible and worldwide protection without borders which can be used for anything be it repatriation, reverse repatriation, cremation, burial abroad alike.