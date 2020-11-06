Church Calls For Independent Inquiry On Corruption

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to establish an independent national inquiry that will look into high-level cases of corruption in the country.

ZCC secretary-general Kenneth Mtata said the commission must be made up of any eminent and respected people in the country who are appointed not because of their assumed political correctness.

“I think we need an independent national inquiry on the corruption scourge which has ravaged the country and plundered the country’s resources,” Mtata told NewZimbabwe.com.

“We are going nowhere with this level of primitive accumulation of wealth. It looks like we are producing enough resources to cater for all our basic needs, but a few are benefitting to feed their insatiable greed.

“I think we need an independent inquiry to look into the extent of the rot and how it can be addressed. The panel must be made of any respected eminent persons.”

Mtata’s call comes amid reports the ruling party, Zanu PF is using corruption to settle political differences with members from one faction rival to President Emmerson Mnangagwa being arrested while the other continues to plunder state resources.