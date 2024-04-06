Church extends begging bowl to aid agencies as hunger stalks Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

Catholic Bishops in Zimbabwe under the banner of Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) are begging humanitarian organisations to intervene and assist with food aid following declaration of a national drought disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa declared a state of emergency on drought stating that close to three million Zimbabweans are in dire need of support.

In a statement issued on Friday, the clergy said it is time to put all hands on the deck to ensure that noone goes hungry.

“Ours is a plea to all Catholics, men and women of good will, humanitarian institutions and agencies that we put our resources together and avert the many deaths that may be caused by the drought.

“We all have a duty and an obligation to care for those in need, more so those who are left exposed by the effects of the drought.

“Now is the time for us to rise and meet the challenge. Together we are stronger and can feed the multitudes. When the little that we have is generously put at the hands of the Lord, he multiplies it, and all will have their fill.” said the bishops.

The clerics were quick to caution against politicising food handouts.

“Hunger knows no political divisions; it’s the citizens of this country who are in need.In the same vein, we would like to appeal to those who may want to take advantage of the situation to make a profit, that this is not the time.

“Let us reach out to our brothers and sisters in their need and assist them in a way that does not take away their dignity or dehumanise them,” the statement further reads.

After making declaration of a state of disaster, Mnangagwa also sent an alms bowel to humanitarian organisations to assist with food aid.

He said Zimbabwe will import grain from other countries to alleviate hunger that threatens to ravage million in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought that saw cereal crops wilt.