Churches play their part in tackling Covid-19

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

CHURCHES in Bulawayo are playing their part in the fight against coronavirus that has seen nearly 500 infections and six related deaths in the country.

A number of the churches involved fall under the umbrella Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).

They have been donating food stuffs, Personal Protective Equipment as well as offering their premises as quarantine centres.

Some of the churches include the Roman Catholic, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), Brethren In Christ Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe, the Salvation Army among others.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, UCCSA Synod Secretary Reverend Imon David Ndlovu said his church was working hand in glove with others within ZCC while Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube was also helping during this time of need.

Ndlovu said the church offered one of its branches as a quarantine and food distribution centre.

“We worked with worked with Resident Minister Ncube in identifying churches that can be used as quarantine centres and we as UCCSA chose Njube Church because it has many buildings,” he said.

“The place is also used for donating food. This initiative does not only benefit members from our church but people from surrounding areas especially the elderly and the needy.”

He also said the church was in the process of building toilets in Njube in order to separate congregants from those under quarantine.

“On Saturday, I went to one of our branches in Matabeleland South where I met with the leadership based there about procedures to follow once services resume.

“People should carefully follow rules and regulations. Just because the government announced that we can go back to church doesn’t mean that Covid-19 is gone.”

Meanwhile, Regional Coordinator for ZCC Western Region confirmed the council will Wednesday make donations in the form of PPEs to Lutherine’s Manama Hospital as well as the Salvation Army owned Tshelanyemba Hospital in Matabeleland South.”