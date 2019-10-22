Churches want national holiday of prayer

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia at the National Day of Prayer

By Idah Mhetu

LOCAL churches have appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare the National Day of Prayer a national holiday to enable the whole nation to pray to ask God to rescue Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the launch of the National Day of Prayer at State House in the capital on Monday, Bishop Guide Makore, who is national director of African Evangelistic Enterprise Zimbabwe, said the day should be declared a public holiday because the country is pinning its hopes on the Almighty.

“We are appealing to the First Family to declare the National Day of Prayer a public holiday because as Zimbabwe, our hope is in God,” said Makore.

The event, attended by hundreds of Christians from over 300 Zimbabwean churches, was also graced by President Mnangagwa and some cabinet ministers.

Mnangagwa, who left for Russia late Monday, forced cabinet to adjourn in order to attend the event which was organised by his wife and First Lady Auxillia.

The First Lady appealed to Zimbabweans to unite in prayer for the troubled nation.

“I am happy as a mother that we have met as a family so that we pray for our country and for the nation to be prosperous. We must live in peace, let us continue in prayer,” she said.

According to organisers, the prayer meeting will henceforth be held every month at State House.

Specific dates are yet to be announced.