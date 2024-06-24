CID officers hunting me down over Geneva Summit address – Sikhala

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION leader Job Sikhala has claimed that law enforcement agents have been making suspicious visits to his house, raising fears of intimidation against the outspoken legislator.

Sikhala is currently seeking medical treatment abroad.

In a statement, the former legislator said members of the Criminal Investigation Department Law and Order have been frequenting his house and want to charge him for his scathing address at last month’s Geneva Summit.

“I woke up to loads of messages in my inbox from my neighbours and friends that officers from CID Law and Order visited my house in Chitungwiza last night looking for me.

“Today, I have advised my lawyer Harrison Nkomo to go and inquire from CID Law and Order if they are truly looking for me so that, I can cut short my medical treatment to go back to Zimbabwe and clear my name over my address at the Geneva Summit for Human and Democracy which I gather, is the issue they want to press charges against me,” said Sikhala.

The former legislator addressed the delegates at the Geneva Summit on Zimbabwe’s human rights record under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa which he said was deteriorating.

Sikhala said this had miffed the government which is threatening to arrest him.

He was released early this year after enduring 595 days in pretrial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Added Sikhala, “What also surprises me is that my absence from Zimbabwe for medicals is known by everyone and I wonder why the state agents would go to look for me at my house when they know that I am not in Zimbabwe at the present moment.

“This would not surprise me because of the hysteria ZANU PF functionaries hyped against me after the said address in Geneva. I honestly do not understand their agenda to arrest me, but be reassured that I will be back as soon as my lawyer confirms that they are truly looking for me to clear my name.”