CIMA appoints new Africa Regional vice president

Business Report

Durban: Tim Simba (pictured below) has been appointed the Regional Vice President (RVP) of CIMA Africa to lead its operations and advance the accounting profession on the continent.

This announcement was made today by The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), the unified voice of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

Simba, who joins from Global Business Excellence (GBE) where he was Regional Sales Director for the South African and Sub-Saharan markets, has previously worked as Group Stakeholder Relations Executive at PPS Insurance Company and Marketing & Communications Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Motorola SA.

With more than 30 years’ experience as a marketing professional and business leader across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, retail and financial services, Simba will be responsible for leading the Association’s growth in Africa.

He will work with employers to meet their evolving needs, support CIMA members and students with competency development and employability, advance the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, and protect the public interest on emerging business and professional issues.

On his appointment Simba said, “I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the Association’s presence in Africa. As we enter a new digital business era, the role of finance professionals is changing at a rapid pace, it is our role to make sure our members have the knowledge, competencies and skills to meet the demands of today and challenges of tomorrow”.

He added, “In Africa, we now – more than ever – need to stay ahead of the game and keep up with new developments in finance and business. I am ready to embrace the challenge of growing and promoting the management accounting profession across the continent”.

Irene Teng, Executive Vice President – Global Markets for the Association said, “We are excited to have Tim as part of the team. With his vast experience and expertise he will help us expand and grow our market footprint into Africa and advance the Association’s mission to drive a dynamic accounting profession around the world”.

For the past six months, Dr Sara Bux – Associate Director for Southern Africa – stepped into the role of Acting Regional Vice President guiding members, students and organisations through the Future of Finance global research programme and updated learning resources, and the CIMA centenary celebrations.

Simba concluded, “I look forward to working alongside Sara and the rest of the team to support our members and students and ensure that we help them maximise their potential”.