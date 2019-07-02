CIO agent dragged to court over assault, abduction and robbery

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Harare based member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Kudzanai Chiganze on Monday appeared before a Bulawayo Magistrate facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault.

Chiganze, who according to State papers, is employed by the ‘Office of the President’ stationed at Quality International Hotel, in Harare, on the 15 June, together with his co-accused who are still at large, kidnapped Tonderai Gwarada and Tawanda Chigudu at Bulawayo Athletics Club.

They allegedly dragged the two into their black Mercedes Benz care.

It is also alleged they hijacked Gwarada’s Honda Fit car and one of them drove the vehicle to Harare while the complainants were being driven in the other car.

Gwarada and Chigudu were severely assaulted with open hands all over their bodies while being driven to the capital.

“Upon reaching Zuva Service Station in Kwekwe, the accused persons demanded one of the complainants’ mobile money details to refuel both vehicles. The fuel bought was worth $1 800-00,” prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court.

Dlodlo told the court that whilst in Harare, the accused persons force marched the complainants to an unnamed bar in Budiriro suburb where the victims were again assaulted by patrons at the invitation of the CIO officers after they were introduced as thieves from Bulawayo.

“The unknown accused persons assaulted the complainants several times all over their bodies with fists, booted feet and open hands. The accused person Kudzanai Chingadze ordered one of the patrons Kelvin Chatindiara to complete an affidavit form alleging that one of the complainants Gwarada had sold his Honda Fit to him and due to fear, he appended his signature and was given another copy,” the prosecutor told the court.

Dlodlo said the complainants suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault.

A total of $390 and US$5 500 was stolen, while $4 500 was recovered.

Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi granted Chiganze $500 bail and ordered him not to interfere with witnesses.

He is expected to be in court on the July 22.